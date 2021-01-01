Space Solutions 18" Deep 3 Drawer Metal File Cabinet with Pencil Drawer, Black

The 3-Drawer Metal File Cabinet is the ideal storage solution for any small office or home office. Featuring two file drawers and an additional small storage drawer, this file cabinet is the perfect solution for your home office needs. This file cabinet features a smart, efficient design that works well in smaller spaces, and fits under most work surfaces or desks. Each drawer features high-sides to accommodate letter sized hanging files. The top pencil drawer can also be perfect storage for other office essentials. Using a patented glide suspension, the drawers have a smooth open and close slide with a three-quarter drawer extension. In addition, you can keep your files and possessions secure by using the built-in lock for both drawers. Bring organization and function to your home or office with this three-drawer file cabinet!