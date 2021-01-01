Neoflam Eela 12" Non-Stick Frying Pan with Lid

Eela possesses a graceful pleated wall, seamlessly-integrated handles and stylized bakelite lid knob make it nothing short of functional artistry. Regarded as Neoflam's flagship cookware line, Eela is feature rich and extremely lightweight. Eela's cutting edge design and color make it the least boring piece of cookware in your arsenal. Eela's cast aluminum design provides multiple advantages over its competitors; known for its exceptional durability and high heat conductivity, cast aluminum is rising in popularity as a safe and affordable alternative to stainless steel. At just 1/3 the weight of cast iron, cast aluminum's even heat distribution properties allow for fast cooking and reduced energy consumption. Professional grade non-stick, ceramic coating. Derived from the earth's minerals, PFOA free. Is applied to both the interior and exterior of the product, sustaining the product's durability while also facilitating convenience in cleaning. It is best not to use metal utensils on any nonstick surface. Neoflam recommends silicone or wooden utensils to maximize the lifetime of the cookware. For cookware with steam vent lids, be careful as to not place your grip over the vent as hot steam is released from this hole. For cookware with die-cast aluminum lid is oven safe up to 356 degrees F/180 degrees C. For cookware with silicone grips, be sure to use the silicone grips when cookware is heated to prevent burns. Do not leave silicone grips in the oven when heating/cooking food. Color: Deep Blue