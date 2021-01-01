Baldwin EE.SEAxCON.CQE Seattle One Piece Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Handleset with Interior Contemporary Knob and Emergency Egress Function Venetian

From baldwin
Baldwin EE.SEAxCON.CQE Seattle One Piece Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Handleset with Interior Contemporary Knob and Emergency Egress Function Single Cylinder Keyed Entry: Single cylinder handlesets are keyed on the exterior with an associated thumbturn on the inside that unlocks the door. The exterior handle has a thumb plate and the interior handle features a lever or knob. Single cylinder locks are most commonly used to secure entrances to a residence or place of business. Comes with Emergency Egress function which features an interconnected lock to simultaneously retract the deadbolt and door latch to quickly open your door. Features: Tested to exceed ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 security requirements Constructed of solid brass for durability and premium feel Accommodates door thickness 1-3/8" to 2"; up to 2-1/2" with purchase of a thick door kit Limited Lifetime Mechanical Warranty and Limited 25 Year Finish Warranty Specifications: Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4" Cross Bore: 2-1/8" Edge Bore: 1" Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-7/8" Handing: Reversible Left or Right Latch Faceplate: Drive-In, Round Corner, or Square Corner Cylinder: 5 Pin C Keyway Material: Brass Grip Center to Center: 8-3/8" Overall Height: 17-1/2" Handle Projection: 2-7/16" Trim Height: 17-1/2" Trim Width: 2-11/16" Interior Handle Height: 2-1/4" Interior Handle Width: 2-1/4" Interior Handle Projection: 2-1/8" Single Cylinder Venetian Bronze