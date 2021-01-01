Home Decorators Collection Edward Gold 2 ft. x 12 ft. Braided Runner Rug

Choose the Home Decorators Collection 2 ft. x 12 ft. Runner to bring any area together. This runner is great to place at either the side of your bed or in your hallway as a decorative accent piece. Designed with gold features, this runner is great if you are looking to warm up your decor. It has a braided weave type and the same design on both sides. With a 65% polypropylene construction, this runner is an especially long-lasting option for your home.