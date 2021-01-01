From simon & schuster
Simon & Schuster Educational Books - Love Grows Here Embroidery Paperback Set
Love Grows Here Embroidery Paperback Set. Designed for all skill levels, this delightful embroidery set features a collection of designs and enough supplies to create your very own embroidered art piece.Includes paperback, 10 skeins of embroidery floss, two needles, two pieces of fabric, 6'' embroidery loop and iron-on transfers8.5'' W x 8.5'' DWritten by Kathyrn Chipinka Dalby80 pages