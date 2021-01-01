eDragon 75' Cat5e Green Ethernet Patch Cable, Snagless/Molded Boot, Pack of 1 (ED898146)

Advertisement
High Performance RJ45 Ethernet Patch Cable provides universal connectivity for LAN network components such as PCs, computer servers, printers, routers, switch boxes. Future-proof your network for 10-Gigabit Ethernet (backwards compatible with any existing Fast Ethernet and Gigabit Ethernet) The connectors with gold-plated contacts, molded strain-relief boots, and snagless molds resist corrosion, provide durability, and ensure a secure connection Flexible and durable cable with high bandwidth of up to 350 MHz guarantees high-speed data transfer for server applications Minimal noise and interference, due to its 4-pair of unshielded twisted copper strands and tough, yet flexible PVC jacket. A heavy duty