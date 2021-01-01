From ce-link

EDO Tech 5V 3A Wall Charger Power Supply Cord for EVOO EV-C-101-1 EV-C-141-1 Ultra-Thin EV-L2in1-116-1, Packard Bell N1400 N11200 Windows 10 Laptop.

$24.12
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Compatible with EVOO EV-C-101-1-BL EV-C-101-1-BK EV-C-101-1-PK; EV-C-141-1; EV-L2in1-116-1 (For 5V models only, will not work with EVOO Chromebook and other not listed models) Packard Bell Packard Bell N1400 & N11200 5V 3A FCC, CE, UL listed, double insulation cable, 6-1/2' (or 200cm) in total length, LED power status indicator You can find your laptop's model number under the lower back of your laptop. Cannot find your model here? email us, we will find you a correct charger. 30 days return, 2 year replacement warranty from EDO Tech Supply.

