Edmundo Outdoor Modern Faux Rattan Club Chair, Set of 2, White and Black

Your backyard will never feel the same with a set of chairs that offers you and your guests a seamless balance of comfort and style. Our chair set perfectly blends rattan and metal to bring your outdoor space together with an effortlessly stylish flair. With a thin metal frame, our chairs are crafted to superior excellence that maintains a minimalistic yet durable structure. The wrapped rattan finish and gorgeous mesh design offer a modern twist to a classic look, making this ideal for any style of outdoor lounging. MODERN: With clean lines contrasted perfectly by its round silhouette, our chair is the ideal modern accessory for your outdoor space. Finished with thin metal legs and round armrests, this chair not only offers a sleek, minimalistic look but also provides a stable structure. POLYETHYLENE RATTAN: Featuring a long-lasting woven seat, this style is not only incredibly durable but also provides a versatile appearance. The handcrafted details of this material allow this piece to blend seamlessly with your outdoor décor. IRON FRAME: The frame of this chair consists of iron material, making this incredibly durable and ensures that these will hold up under use. Finished with a polished black color, this frame emphasizes its modern style. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. Each chair is 28.75” W x 26.00” L x 32.75” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of these charming chairs. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. This comes as a set of two.