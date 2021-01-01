The Edmar™ 17 inch 3 light pendant with a half globe design with etched opal glass and Polished Nickel finish provides filtered light below and room filling light above. A perfect addition in several aesthetic environments, including traditional, transitional and contemporary. Cleaning instructions: Turn off electric current before cleaning. Clean metal components with a soft cloth moistened with a mild liquid soap solution. Wipe clean and buff with a very soft dry cloth. Under no circumstances should any metal polish be used, as its abrasive nature could damage the protective finish placed on the metal parts. Never wash glass shades in an automatic dishwasher. Instead, line a sink with a towel and fill with warm water and mild liquid soap. Wash glass with a soft cloth, rinse and wipe dry. Kichler Edmar Polished Nickel Transitional Etched Glass Bowl Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 52135PN