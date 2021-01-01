VIGO Edison Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet with Deck Plate in Chrome, Grey

The pull-down, dual action spray head on the VIGO Edison Pull-Down Spray Kitchen Faucet allows for your choice of aerated flow or powerful spray for all your modern kitchen needs. The 360° swivel spout extends up to 30 inches, and its spiral details and solid brass construction make it a highly functional and beautiful statement piece. With a matching chrome deck plate for easy installation with a 1,2, or 3-hole setup, this kitchen faucet is sure to be a favorite for years to come.