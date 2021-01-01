Edick Toothbrush Holder

Concrete Bathroom Standing Toothbrush Holder. All accessories in this line are beautifully rounded and fashioned into a flattened spherical shape. It is a natural shape that perfectly suits natural material choices like wood and concrete. This also applies to the toothbrush holder which also features a smooth, polished finish on the inside. They appear to be made of wood, but nothing could be further from the truth. This is because these accessories have a heavy base made of concrete that has been given a wooden look. This gives the series a particularly natural appearance. In humid environments like bathrooms, concrete has certain advantages over wood. What’s more, it has the added advantage of being heavier so it sits more firmly in place. In other words, you can enjoy all the benefits of the natural appearance of wood without any of the drawbacks.