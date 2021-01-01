Finish your living room or family room with the Ameriwood Home Edgewood TV Stand. The Stand is made of laminated MDF and particleboard for a sturdy yet lightweight build that won’t break your budget. Finished in a light gray laminate, the Stand provides the perfect home for all of your audio and video components, and will support up to a 55\" flat panel TV or 80 lbs. The classic, clean lines of this TV Stand allows it to seamlessly adapt to any family room to create a fresh new centerpiece. The 7 open shelves can hold your cable box, DVD player and gaming systems. The open concept provides proper air circulation for components and the wire management holes in the back panels keeps your cords organized. The Stand ships flat to your door and requires assembly upon opening. Two adults are recommended to assemble and move. Once assembled, the Stand measures to be 28.5”H x 47.6”W x 15.8”D. Ameriwood Home Edgewood Dove Gray/Dove Gray TV Stand (Accommodates TVs up to 55-in) | 5229412COM