Fanimation Edgewood Deluxe Edgewood 60" 5 Blade Energy Star Indoor Ceiling Fan - Blades Included and FanSync Compatible Satin Nickel Fans Ceiling

Fanimation Edgewood Deluxe Edgewood 60" 5 Blade Energy Star Indoor Ceiling Fan - Blades Included, and FanSync Compatible Included Components: Motor assembly (TF710)(5) Reversible cherry / walnut blades with the oil rubbed bronze finish motor(5) Reversible walnut / light walnut blades with the nickel and tortoise finish motors(5) Reversible oak / white oak blades with the white finish motor(1) 4.5" DownrodCanopy and mounting hardwareKey Features: FanSync Compatible - Receiver not included3-Speed AC with reverseRated for dry locationsReversible fan directionBlade Specifications: Blade Span: 60"Number of Blades: 5Blade Pitch: 14°Blades Included: YesBlade Finish: White, Light WoodMotor Specifications:: Motor Type: AC InductionSpeeds: 3Reversible Motor: YesAirflow at High Speed: 8963 Cubic Feet Per MinuteVoltage: 120Available Accessories: Light KitWall ControlRemote ControlDownrodHave a Sloped Ceiling? Fan can be installed on sloped ceilings up to 19° right out of the box. For ceilings up to 52° you'll need to purchase the SCK1-52 sloped ceiling adapter and a minimum 12" downrod, both of which are offered upon adding this fan to your cart.Suggested Downrod Lengths for Tall Ceilings: 9 Foot Ceiling: 6" - 12"10 Foot Ceiling: 12" - 18"11 Foot Ceiling: 18" - 24"12 Foot Ceiling: 24" - 36"13 Foot Ceiling: 36" - 48"14 Foot Ceiling: 48" - 60"15 Foot Ceiling: 60" - 72"For ceiling heights greater than 15 feet, you'll need to purchase the DR1-CP downrod coupler to join two downrods together.FanSync TechnologyFanSync offers convenient smartphone control of your ceiling fan with the purchase of a remote receiver to be installed inside the canopy of most pull-chain operated ceiling fans. Just download the fanSync application onto your smartphone, pair it via Bluetooth to your receiver, and enjoy the freedom of mobile access to your fan from anywhere in your home. Use one phone to control multiple fans, multiple phones to control one fan, or multiple phones to control multiple fans. The amount of pairings are limitless. Features 3 speed controls (no reverse), light dimming capability, and an ON/OFF timer functionalityCompatible with most AC motor fans with 3 speed and a manual reverse switchWorks with popular brands such as Casablanca, Hunter, Emerson, Hampton Bay, Harbor Breeze, Westinghouse, General Electric, Craftmade, Minka Aire and moreTwo available receiver options: The BTR9 for fans without a light or just a downlight, and the BTR9U for fans with both an uplight and downlight Compatible Smartphones:Apple iPhone 4s (or newer)Apple iPad Gen 3 (or newer)Apple iPad AirApple iPad MiniApple iPad Mini RetinaApple iPod Touch Gen 5 (or newer)Samsung Galaxy S3 (or newer)Samsung Galaxy Note2 (or newer)Google Nexus 4 (or newer)HTC One Indoor Ceiling Fans Satin Nickel