Eddie Bauer Edgewood 2-Piece Red Plaid Cotton Twin Duvet Cover Set

This Edgewood Plaid khaki or red Duvet Cover Set seamlessly matches your room's modern interior. The duvet cover is 100% cotton, ensuring the fabric is soft to the touch and pleasingly comfortable for everyday use. Match the cover with the included sham/s for a complete look. Designed with a large-scale plaid pattern, this Eddie Bauer cotton duvet cover set brings to mind the warmth and comfort of a mountain cabin. Each piece reverses to a smaller-scale plaid print, so you can mix and match to create a custom look. Double needle stitch detailing. Sham features two piece center back closure. Duvet features corner ties and button closure. This three-piece duvet cover set is machine-washable for convenient cleaning. Twin duvet cover set includes: one twin duvet cover (88"L x 68"W) and one standard sham (21"L x 27"W). Full/Queen duvet cover set includes: one full/queen duvet cover (92"L x 88"W) and two standard shams (21"L x 27"W). King duvet cover set includes: one king duvet cover (92"L x 107"W) and two king shams (21"L x 37"W).