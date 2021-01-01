From furniture of america
Furniture of America Edgewater Natural Tone and Beige Side Chairs (Set of 2)
Make a magnificent impression with this set of 2-side chairs, finished in a beautiful natural wood with coordinating fabric seating. Feel exceptionally comfortable during your dining experience at home, supported by padded seats and angled back legs. This set of 2-dining chairs transforms any eating area with its sophisticated style, perfectly suited for an array of decor. Color: Natural Tone and Beige.