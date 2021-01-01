From ubnt systems
EdgeSwitch 10 XP ES-10XP 10-Port Network Switch PoE (8-Port Gigabit Switch with PoE and 2 SFP Ports)
Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch?10XP ES-10XP 10-Port Gigabit Switch with PoE Ideal for WISP deployments, the EdgeSwitch?10XP is a managed PoE switch with SFP ports. Eight Gigabit RJ45 ports offer copper connectivity with 24V PoE output, while two SFP ports offer fiber connectivity. The EdgeSwitch 10XP consumes 50% less power than the previous-generation EdgeSwitch XP, allowing for passive cooling. The EdgeSwitch 10XP supports an extensive suite of advanced Layer 2 switching features and protocols.