Edge Mesh Back And Mesh Seat Office Chair In Black With Flip-Up Arms In Black

Features:DURABLE OFFICE CHAIR - Featuring a sturdy two tone five-star nylon base with armrests that easily rotate up, Edge is a versatile modern desk chair that offers reliable support for everyday use.ERGONOMIC SUPPORT - Featuring a breathable mesh back, lower back lumbar support, and padded waterfall mesh seat, sit relaxed in a thoughtfully designed chair that adjusts according to your needs.OFFICE UPDATE - Refresh your office with a compelling seating choice that makes a sleek and stylish statement. Sitting atop five dual-wheeled casters, glide around any flooring surface with ease.SYNCHRONIZED TILT - Complete with synchro tilt and tension control that enables your feet to remain on the ground as you tilt backwards, Edge also features one-touch height adjustment.CHAIR MEASUREMENTS - Product Dimensions: 26"L x 26"W x 37 - 41"H; Armrest Dimensions: 10.5"L x 3"W x 2.5"H; Armrest Height from Seat: 9.5"H; Base Dimensions: 26"L x 26"W; Maximum Weight Capacity: 330 lbs.Breathable mesh backSponge seat covered with mesh fabric