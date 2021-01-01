From diamond sofa
Diamond Sofa Edge Grey Gloss Top Metal Base Accent Table
MDF Top in High Gloss Grey FinishGreat Accent Table for Any Room's decorPerfect for Living, Bedroom, Game, Bar & Work AreasSleek Metal FrameSome Assembly RequiredCountry of Origin : ChinaCalTB117Flammability : YesTSCA : This product is TSCA Title VI compliant.The Edge Accent Table Collection from Diamond Sofa brings a sleek, modern accent to your home's decor. With its thin metal frame and high gloss top finishes, a chic vibe is the result. Move them around to your favorite spots in the home for functional design opportunities.