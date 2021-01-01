Edge Beveler - Size 3

For a more professional look to your leather projects, be sure to finish the edges. Edge Beveler is used to trim and make edges more uniform on leather over eight ounces. Pre-sharpened and ready for use, this tool features metal ferrules for strength and a contoured hardwood handle for comfort. Whether you're just beginning your leather working endeavors or a seasoned professional, the perfect tools make a world of difference! Details: Length: 5 3/8" Width: 1 1/16" Size: 3 Package contains 1 tool.