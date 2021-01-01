Edge 830 Cycle GPS Bundle +Protective Silicone Case HD Screen Protectors x2 Touchscreen Navigation TrainingPeaks VO2 Incident Detection Bike.

[EDGE 830 CYCLE GPS] - Edge 830 GPS Bike Computer, Bike Mounts (Standard & Extended), USB Cable & Tether [ PROTECTIVE CASE & SCREEN PROTECTORS] - Protect your Edge 830 with our Protective Silicone Case (for Edge 830) & HD Tempered Glass Screen Protectors (for Edge 830, 2-Pack) [TOUCHSCREEN + PRE-LOADED MAPS/NAVIGATION] - With its touchscreen-operated interface, the 830 allows you to create hassle-free routes and courses directly on the device when connected with Cycle Map. It also allows for group messaging and tracking, incident detection and PIN-protected bike alarm. [NEXT-LEVEL CYCLE TRAINING INSIGHTS + TRAININGPEAKS] - The Edge 830 features a beefed up training insights system to make sure you get the most out of your sessions. See how your body is holding up in different environments with heat and altitude acclimation. Get in-ride notifications when its time to hydrate or eat! Link your workouts directly with TrainingPeaks*