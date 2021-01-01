Edge 530 Sensor Bundle Performance GPS CyclingBike Computer with Mapping Dynamic Performance Monitoring and Popularity Routing Includes Speed and.

Performance GPS cycling computer with mapping and touchscreen Dynamic performance monitoring provides insights on your VO2 max, recovery, training balance, heat and altitude acclimation, nutrition, hydration and more when paired with compatible sensors Cycling safety features include new bike alarm, group messaging and tracking, assistance and compatibility with Varian rearview radar and lights so you can see and be seen (when device is paired with your compatible smartphone) Includes routable Cycle Map with popularity routing which helps you ride like a local plus off-course recalculation and back to start; mountain biking model has integrated Trail forks data, including trail difficulty ratings Customize with free apps, widgets and data fields from the Connect IQ Store MTB dynamics track jump count, jump distance and hang time as well as Grit, a measure of the rides difficulty, and Flow, which tracks the smoot