Hillsdale Furniture Edenwood 30.5 in. Cream Bar Stool, Cream/Chocolate

Classy and cushy. The Hillsdale Furniture Edenwood Swivel Bar Height Stool is reminiscent of English pubs - with all the comforts of modern engineering. Cream upholstery with button tufting and nail head trim is timeless; while the compound arch and welt piping around the seat elevates the style and shows attention to detail. The Smoke Chocolate finished wood base features a convenient built-in footrest and 360-swivel functionalities for unparalleled comfort. Showcase your sophisticated tastes at your breakfast bar or wet bar with the Edenwood Bar Stool. Some assembly required. Color: Cream/Chocolate.