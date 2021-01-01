Edenbridge 29.5" H x 31.5" W x 13" D Shelving Unit

With a 3-tier design, you can store toaster, spice, dishes, and any other items you want. The sturdy top panel is being able to store and hold a microwave and other kitchen appliances. This stander frame utilizes duty and powder-coated metal materials, which ensures stability and durability, two storage baskets provide more storage space. The utility rack table needs to be assembled by yourself. Tools and instructions that needed are included in the package. It's easy to put it together with detailed instructions. And with a wet cloth, you can wipe dirty stain easily from the smooth surface.