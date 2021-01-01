From villeroy & boch

Villeroy & Boch Eden Eve Dinner Plate

$74.95 on sale
($119.95 save 38%)
In stock
Buy at replacementsltd

Description

Dinner Plate in the Eden Eve pattern by Villeroy & Boch. Green&Yellow Border, Fruit&Flowers 10 5/8

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com