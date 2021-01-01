Perfect for smaller spaces, this 53 in slipper cast iron claw foot tub has a deep interior so one can still enjoy the warmth and comfort a claw foot tub has to offer. The sloped back allows the user to relax in a natural and comfortable position. Tub does not have pre-drilled faucet holes so will require the use of a freestanding tub filler or a wall-mount tub filler for use. Tub includes a set of beautiful eagle claw and ball tub feet in a satin nickel finish. Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 27.9-in W x 53-in L White Cast Iron Oval Reversible Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub | UVCTND5328NT8