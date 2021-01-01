Surround yourself with the perfumed aroma of your favorite candle, grab your favorite book, and soak all of the stresses of the day away with the all-encompassing embrace of one of Kingston Brass' finest products, the clawfoot tub. Since the late 19th century, the claw foot tub has stood prominent among bathroom fixtures for its outstanding grandeur. The Aqua Eden Clawfoot Tub will wholly beautify your home for years to come thanks to its durable and heavy cast iron construction. Elegantly crafted clawfoot tub feet are included to further elevate your home's traditional eminence. Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 31.5-in W x 71.63-in L White/Polished Chrome Cast Iron Oval Center Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub | UVCT7DE7232NL1