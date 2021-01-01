This 54 in cast iron bathtub is perfect for those who want to place a tub in a smaller space and still enjoy all the benefits cast iron has to offer. The classical roll top tub adds a vintage touch to your home bathroom. With timeless styling and ornate tub feet, this tub will provide warmth and durability because of its cast iron construction. With 3-3/8 in faucet drilling on the tub wall, the tub filler can be mounted directly to the tub. Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 30.1-in W x 54-in L White Cast Iron Oval Reversible Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub | UVCT3D543019NT1