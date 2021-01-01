Edeline 24.5" Wide Armchair

Add classic coastal farmhouse design to your dining room or living room with these armchairs. They showcase the classic splat back silhouette with open armrests and tapered legs. They're made from steel in a breezy neutral finish for an easy-to-match look. The seat and back splat are wrapped in fabric and filled with foam for just the right amount of support as you sit. These armchairs are sold in sets of two and require simple assembly. Fabric: Espresso Faux , Leg Color: Antique