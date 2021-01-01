Intelligent Design Edelia Foldable Poly Chenille Light Weight Lounge Floor Pillow Cushion Tufted Seat for Meditation, Game Playing, Yoga, Reading with Travel Wrap, 74x27, Blush

About this item - Long lounger cushion for easy comfort and versatility , you can lay it flat on the floor or you can put it on a lounge chair for relaxation , reading , playing game or meditaion Textured poly chenille fabric shows a soft , luxury sheen and luster from fabric nature . The soft young color is easy to coordinate with your room décor, great for teenager , dorm room , kids room Self travel wrap included for easy assembly, packing and traveling needs. If you want to take it underway to holiday house, air B&B , just wrap it up and carry it easily with the handle The tufted pattern keeps the filling from shifting . It keeps the cushion well in shape even after intensive use Spot clean only