Top Knobs ED2D Edwardian Bath Double Robe Hook Antique Pewter Bathroom Hardware Robe Hook Double Hook

Top Knobs ED2D Edwardian Bath Double Robe Hook Edwardian Bath Collection Double Robe Hook Plain BackplateAdd a little pizzazz to your bathroom with the Edwardian Collection double robe hook with plain backplate. The styling of this attractive robe hook is the perfect accent piece to any bathroom with traditional and classic design elements.The Edwardian Collection offers versatility with you in mind. With multiple finish selections and a variety of different backplates, you will find the perfect bath accent piece to add a sense of style to your bathroom. For a unified look in your home, be sure to check out Top Knob’s Edwardian Collection of kitchen and cabinet hardware.Features:Each Finish is Richly and Beautifully Crafted for a Difference You Can Clearly SeeEvery Edge, Corner, and Detail is Individually Inspected and PolishedPieces are Solid, Not HollowCompletely Sealed Finish Won't Show WearHardware Will Last for Years and is Backed by a Lifetime Warranty for the Original PurchaserCoordinates Well with Both the Edwardian Collection and Edwardian Bath CollectionSpecifications:2-5/8" Long with a 3-1/4" ProjectionIt’s all in the details – the right decorative hardware just makes the look. More than an accessory, the hardware is the jewel that draws the eye, accentuates the style and adds elegance to the space it graces. But true beauty goes beyond initial good looks. It’s in the style, the depth of the finish and in the weighty feel of the piece in your hand. Top Knobs provides you with the very best of cabinet hardware and bathroom accessories that are perfect for any style. Double Hook Antique Pewter