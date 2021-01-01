From riobel
Riobel ED101 Edge 2.2 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle
Advertisement
Riobel ED101 Edge 2.2 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet This collection for the kitchen takes a modern aesthetic and gives it a unique edge. A subtle trumpet-shaped tip and base, like the blooming of a flower, is what makes it so distinctive. The same design element is echoed in the handles as well. The integrated swivel allows for effortless washing of dishes or vegetables, making it a welcome addition to any kitchen.Riobel ED101 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyPolypropylene and polyester aluminum hose with integrated swivel reduces friction between pull-down hose and faucet spout for quieter operationDual-spray functionality with ability to toggle between stream and full spray settingFlow rate of 2.2 GPM for effective cleaningMatching Bar/Food Prep kitchen faucet is availableCeramic disc cartridge for durability and long-lasting performanceRiobel ED101 Specifications:Height: 16-1/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 9-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-3/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 2.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single HoleFaucet Hole Size: 1-3/8"Max Deck Thickness: 2-1/4" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Single Handle Chrome