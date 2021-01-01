ED Solano ON-01 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Blue (SOLOON-01BB003656)

The ED Solano ON-01 Area Rug from Loloi complements the walk across a room with earthy tones, tribal motifs, and pleasant texture. As a handwoven piece, the rug is ideal for high-traffic areas. Skilled artisans hand weave the rug using a cozy blend of wool and cotton. The rugs linear patterns evoke traditional garments, giving off a sense of quiet sophistication. Every inch of the rug surprises in its fine texture. The rug charm on each side with an elegant composition of fine tassels. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Blue.