ED Flush Mount Puff Ceiling Light, 60W32W Fluorescent Equiv6600lm, 4000K Neutral White, 48 Inch Linear LED Kitchen Light Fixture For Utility Room, Lau

✅ UP to 75% ENERGY SAVING - 's 4FT LED Puff light at 4000K neutral white delivers over 6600lm only at 60W ,which makes the perfect replacement for traditional 3 lamp 32W fluorescent ceiling light fixture and reduce your electric bill up to 75% instantly.✅ QUICK&EASY INSTALLATION- The 4 foot led puff light can be easily surface mounted to the ceiling with the mounting hardware(included).✅ WIDE APPLICATION -The 4ft flushmount led puff ceiling lights are perfect for use in attic, garage, office, workshop,workbench, kitchen, basement, closet, storage rooms, warehouse, hallways and replacing fluorescent light fixture.