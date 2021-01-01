ED Ellen DeGeneres POMONA POM-02 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Blue (POMOPOM-02DE002339)

The ED Ellen DeGeneres POMONA POM-02 Area Rug by Loloi was created with texture in mind and brings a beautifully crafted look into spaces. Handwoven from a mix of cotton and jute in India, this design intertwines thinly woven fibers and larger, twisted yarns together to create a lovely pattern that is both contemporary and comfortable underfoot. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Blue.