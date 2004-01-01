ED Ellen DeGeneres P4024 Accent Pillow by Loloi - Color: Beige (P130P4024RUMLPIL3)

Advertisement
The ED Ellen DeGeneres P4024 Accent Pillow by Loloi provides a plush and padded accent suitable for a broad swath of indoor dÃ©cor styles. Crafted by artisans in India via hand-loom, each pillow features some individual variation while incorporating a stylish checkerboard surface made of interwoven jute and cotton fibers that mixes durability with comfort. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Square. Color: Beige.