Elkay ECTRU32179RTC Crosstown 31-1/2" Undermount Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Basin Rack and Basket Strainer Stainless Steel Fixture

Elkay ECTRU32179RTC Crosstown 31-1/2" Undermount Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Basin Rack and Basket Strainer The Elkay Crosstown collection offers a fresh take on the classic stainless steel sink, combining beauty, function and contemporary design. Tight corners and a flat bottom provide more space inside the sink bowl for stacking and cleaning dishes. The striking geometric shape makes a statement in any home.Elkay ECTRU32179RTC Features:Sink is installed beneath the countertop creating a seamless appearance between the sink and the countertopHighest quality 18- thickness and Type 304 stainless steel for lasting durability, performance and lustrous beautySound-deadening pad(s) minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sinkFresh, geometric design offers straight sidewalls and a flat bottom for a modern look and more usable space and is easy to cleanDrain placement provides more usable space on the bottom of the sink and in the cabinet belowStraight sidewalls give the sink a flat bottom and offer more usable space for stacking, soaking and washing dishesHigh-capacity bowls offer more room inside for stacking dishes, filling stockpots, and handling large baking sheets and roastersCreased accent lines in the sink bottom deliver superior drainage and give the sink a professional appearanceElkay ECTRU32179RTC Specifications:Sink Length: 31-1/2" (left to right)Sink Width: 18-1/2" (front to back)Sink Height: 9" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions (Left): 17" L x 17" W x 9" DBasin Dimensions (Right): 12" L x 17" W x 9" DMinimum Cabinet Size: 36"Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel Stainless Steel