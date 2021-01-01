Create delightfully soft needle art with the perfect skein of yarn and your favorite pair of knitting needles! Ecru Yarn Bee Alpaca Twist Yarn offers a wonderfully soft texture with a twisted construction and a soft-hued cream color you can use to create plush and cozy creations. Combine it with other colors for warm and handcrafted accessories like hats, gloves, scarves, and blankets! Content : 90% Acrylic & 10% Alpaca Yarn Weight : 4 - Medium Recommended Knitting Needles : 5.5mm (USA: Size 9) Knit Gauge : 15 Stitches x 21 Rows = 4" x 4" Recommended Crochet Hook : 6.5mm (USA: K/10.5) Crochet Gauge : 13 Stitches x 10 Rows = 4" x 4" Skein Weight : 3.5 Ounces Skein Yardage : 175 Yards Care Instructions : Machine Wash, Cold Dry Flat Do Not Iron Do Not Bleach Do Not Dryclean Dryclean, Any Solvent Except Trichloroethylene We are aware of the importance of dye lots and make every effort to pull the same dye lot on orders for multiple skeins of yarn; however, we are unable to guarantee all skeins will be the same dye lot.