ECR4Kids The Surf Portable Lap Desk, Flexible Seating for Homeschool and Classrooms, One-Piece Writing Table for Kids, Teens and Adults, GREENGUARD.

VERSATILE WORK SURFACE: The Surf is ideal for writing or using laptops on the floor, in a chair, or outdoors; it uses the weight of your body to keep it upright; it\u2019s easy to travel with you anywhere NO DESK, NO PROBLEM: The Surf is a patent-pending flexible and portable table that is the perfect solution when there\u2019s no conventional desk to work on; students can take notes and work on the go STACKABLE FOR EASY STORAGE: Stackable design allows for easy storage, making education on-the-go easy and fun; sometimes you just need a change of scenery to get your creative juices flowing BUILT TO LAST: The durable one-piece design with supportive ribbing for stability has been classroom-approved; use your Surf Desk in the park, in your classroom chair, or on the floor with friends CERTIFIED AND SAFE: The Surf Desk is GREENGUARD [GOLD] Certified for healthier indoor air, non-toxic, safety-tested and CPSIA lead and phthalate compliant \u2014 we offer only the very best for your ki