From ckk home decor
12.5" Decorative Floral Metal Lace Wall Mirror Dark Turquoise - Stonebriar Collection
Advertisement
Stonebriar's decorative turquoise metal lace wall mirror is the perfect addition to your traditional home decor. This decorative mirror features a round turquoise metal lace frame with scalloped edges and brass highlights. Mirror comes with attached hanger on the back for easy installation. Round metal lace mirror measures 12.5 inches in diameter and is perfect as a unique accent piece for the kitchen, hallway, living room, or bedroom. Buy Stonebriar's unique metal lace mirror by itself or mix and match with other traditional pieces from the Stonebriar Collection.