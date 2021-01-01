Ecopure Comfort Wash Abstract Leaf California King Sheet Set, Plus 2 Extra King Size Pillowcases

The EcoPure Comfort Wash Sheet Set is made using 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, and non-harmful, Oeko-Tex approved dyes & finishes – the perfect bedding for the eco-conscious consumer. The fabric has been garment washed for a more relaxed look and feel. The fitted sheet has all-around elastic for a secure fit, and the flat sheet and pillowcase(s) have marrow stitching on the edges. These sheets are well-constructed and stylish – available in an array of serene solid colors, (Soft White, Light Gray, Light Blue, Soft Sage, Dusty Purple, ) and patterns, (Orange Starburst, Blue Gray Dash Stripe, Charcoal Gray Diamond, and Blue Abstract Leaf. ) The EcoPure Comfort Wash Pillowcase Pair is made using 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, and non-harmful, Oeko-Tex approved dyes & finishes, so they offer both softness and sustainability – the perfect pillowcases for the eco-conscious consumer. The pillowcases have marrow stitching on the edges for a clean, modern finish. The fabric has been garment washed for extra softness, and they’re available in serene solid colors, (Soft White, Light Gray, Light Blue, Soft Sage, Dusty Purple,) and decorative patterns, (Orange Starburst, Blue Gray Dash Stripe, Charcoal Gray Diamond, and Blue Abstract Leaf.) The EcoPure Comfort Wash is available in both Standard and King Sizes, and the set includes two pillowcases.