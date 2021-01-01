From ws bath collections
Ecopelle 2203 1.3 Gallon Waste Basket
Features:Waste paper basket1.3 GallonsExternal synthetic leatherSynthetic cloth liningProduct Type: Waste BasketIntended Use: ResidentialCapacity: 1.3Primary Material: Manufactured WoodColor (Color: Chrome): ChromeColor (Color: Gold): GoldColor (Color: White): WhiteLid Included: NoRemovable Lid: Slow Close Lid: Opening Mechanism: OpenLiner Included: NoRemovable Liner: Compatible Liner Part Number: Odor Seal: NoFire Resistant: NoTrash Bag Fastener: NoCountry of Origin: ItalyWheels Included: Shape: SquareTheme: ModernDesigner: Designer Type: Spefications:GS (Geprüfte Sicherheit) listed: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCertifications: NoSCS Certified: UL Listed: CE Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreenSpec: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ADA Compliant: TAA Compliant: ISTA 1A Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: GSA Approved: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: LEED Project Appropriate: ISO 9000 Certified: cETL Listed: CSA Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: cUL Listed: OSHA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: NFPA Compliant: FIRA Certified: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Energy Star Compliant: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 11.8Overall Width - Side to Side: 9.1Overall Depth - Front to Back: 9.1Overall Product Weight: 3Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoAdditional Tools Required: Warranty: Color: White