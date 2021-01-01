lutema economy for dell 3400mp projector lamp (bulb only)

Advertisement
Manufactured by MI Technologies, Inc. - the industry leading manufacturer of Projection Lamps in North America. Compatibility:, Also Compatible With: PartNumbers: 3400MP, Model Numbers: MI Technologies, Inc. is the World's Largest Authorized Reseller of Factory Original Philips Lighting and Osram Sylvania projector lamps. MI Technologies, Inc. is the world leader in replacement projection bulbs and is the largest manufacturer of Projection Lamps and Projection Lamp Housings in North America. This product comes with a 120-Day Warranty from MI Technologies, Inc.