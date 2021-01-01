Robelle Economy 25 ft. x 50 ft. Rectangular Blue Solid In-Ground Winter Pool Cover

The Economy pool cover is a solid winter cover. Solid pool covers do not allow water to pass through their material. This winter cover is intended to be used during the off-season. Please order by your pool size, as the overlap goes beyond the pool size listed. Please order a larger size cover if you have steps protruding from your pool. This cover includes a 5 ft. overlap. The Economy pool cover has a heavy-duty 7 x 7 scrim. Polyethylene weighs 2.2 oz./yd2. The blue topside of this cover is coated to prevent damage caused by the sun's ultra-violet rays and the bottom side is black to prevent algae growth. Water bag loops (water bags sold separately) are placed every 4 ft. Water bags or water tubes are the only recommended method of installation. The cover should be able to comfortably float on the pool water without excessive stress. Includes a 8 year warranty.