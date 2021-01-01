Homevision Technology Ecohouzng 12 inch Retro Desk Fan

Ecohouzng 12 in. Retro Desk Fan is perfect for a small areas and it's easy to get exactly the coverage with the adjustable tilt head. This fan features oscillation which provides horizontal movement simultaneously to creating more ventilation across the room. Constructed with durable material to increase the level of durability and reliability and helps to keep the fan in good operating condition for a long time. The retro design complements your home decor in the durable all-metal construction. With 3 speed setting options producing whisper quiet, medium and strong options, with a separate oscillation control.