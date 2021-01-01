New Age Pet ECOFLEX® Indoor Outdoor Sonoran Tortoise House

The Sonoran Reptile Indoor Outdoor Tortoise House is made with ECOFLEX®, a proprietary composite blend of recycled polymers and reclaimed wood fiber byproducts. ECOFLEX® is odor, moisture and stain resistant which makes it perfect for indoor and outdoor use. ECOFLEX® products are easy to clean, just wipe down with a damp cloth or give a quick rinse with the garden hose and clean-up is done! This tortoise house features a hinged lid and a private, weather-resistant sleeping area with solid roof panel and a large, NeveRust™ stainless steel mesh screen over the living space so your tortoise can bask the day away in the sun. This tortoise house provides a safe place for young and growing tortoise to live year-round, whether it’s indoors or outdoors. Can also be used as a chicken brooder, a safe place to rear young chickens while their mothers are away. Plus, the NewAgePet® Sonoran Reptile Tortoise House is backed by an unrivaled 10-year limited manufacturer warranty! Expandable, coordinating pen available; sold separately. Assembled dimensions: 36" L x 24" W x 13" H