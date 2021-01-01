ECOFLEX® Dog Crate End Table - Russet X-Large

This ECOFLEX® Dog Crate End Table is the perfect place for your pet when they are indoors. This ECOFLEX® Crate End Table can easily do double duty in many houses where it can serve as an end table in the family room, bedroom or living room. Made of ECOFLEX® material. ECOFLEX® is a proprietary formula that incorporates reclaimed wood and plastic into the material that allows the product to be eco-friendly and a great value as it will outlast most other products. Designed for this use and carries an unprecedented one (1) year manufacturer warranty. Can be painted to coordinate with your other furnishings and inspire your pet style. Removable table top for easy cleaning. Color will never fade. Front door latches securely and cannot be accidentally opened. Small and Medium crates have one secure latch. Large and Extra Large crates have two secure latches. Crates are made for dogs that are familiar with crates and are less likely to chew. Spindles made of stainless steel tubing. Please note that any crate that isn’t 100% wire or metal has the ability to be chewed. This ECOFLEX® Dog Crate melds form and function into a crate that can double as a piece of your home décor. Available in four sizes. Small for dogs up to 20 lbs. Medium for dogs up to 50 lbs. Large for dogs up to 80 lbs. X-Large for dogs up to 100 lbs. This product may not be a good fit for dogs that suffer from anxiety.