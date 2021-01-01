Tide Ecobox Original HE, 96 Loads Liquid Laundry Detergent, 105 Fl Oz

Tide Eco-Box is the same liquid laundry detergent you love but it's made with 30% less water, so you can take better care of the environment while taking care of stains at the same time. This re-engineered formula gives you more cleaning per drop than Tide Original liquid detergent in a 150 Fl Oz bottle, and it's made with 100% renewable wind power electricity*. Plus, Tide Eco-Box is smaller and easier to store. Talk about being greener, more convenient, and effective against stains with one compact product!Tide Eco-Box is compressed into a shipping-safe package made from 60% less plastic. It features a No-Drip twist tap to help minimize leaks and spills.To assemble Tide Eco-Box, simply pull the tab on the side of the pack to reveal the tap and dosing cup. Thankfully, it's so easy to use! Just twist the blue knob Counter clockwise to dispense the desired amount. Make sure to twist slowly so the detergent doesn't come out too quickly. When you're done, just store the cup in the holder on the top of the box, it's easy and convenient.Tide Eco-Box liquid laundry detergent works in both HE and standard front-loading or top-loading washing machines.*electricity accounts for about 50% of total energy used at manufacturing facility