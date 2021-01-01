Constructed from sustainably sourced materials, our Black Eco Pine Wood Channeled Drawer Chest is both simply stylish and earth-friendly! You’ll love the way the textured front looks in any space. Chest measures 30L x 18W x 30H in. Crafted of solid pine wood Black wood finish Includes four (4) drawers with channeled pulls Wood responsibly sourced from renewable forests Includes wall anchor for extra stablility Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Wipe with a soft, damp cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including dust and phthalates which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .