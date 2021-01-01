Eco-Friendly Recycled Plastic Weatherly Porch Swing, 5'

Welcome to highwood®. Welcome to relaxation.This highwood® Porch Swing has all the clean lines that the Weatherly Collection is known for. Choose from 4 feet or 5 feet widths and a variety of colors sure to complement your piece of paradise. Throw in your favorite decorative pillows and a cozy blanket for an evening gazing at the stars.Explore the entire highwood® product line to coordinate other beautiful and durable products to enhance your outdoor living space. Best of all, our high-grade poly lumber doesn’t absorb moisture and repels dirt and grime, making clean-up a breeze.Each swing contains (2) 7 foot chains and (2) 2 foot chains so it is “ready to hang” to a sturdy structure (please use strong hooks – not provided – to hang the chain from and support the weight of the loaded swing). Extra lengths of chain are available on request for a small fee if required.Total Height from end of chain attached at ceiling to top of seat is 80”. The swing has been load tested, per ASTM 1561-03 (2008) standard for Outdoor plastic furniture, and has a 500 pound weight capacity. Some assembly is required (see assembly guide) and assembled 5ft swing is 64"W x 20"H x 24"D (44lbs).