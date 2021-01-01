Only Natural Pet Eco-Friendly Hemp Pet Beds

ECO FRIENDLY PLUSH HEMP BED FOR DOGS & CATS Only Natural Pet Eco-Friendly Hemp Pet Bed is a sustainable plush bed made from non-toxic 100% hemp fibers with recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) fill! Your dog will love snuggling into this natural, carbon neutral, & chemical free bed.Feel great about naptime with the sustainable Eco-Friendly Hemp Pet Bed! Hemp fibers are sourced from Uttarakhand, India and processed without harsh chemicals via warm water retting. Unlike cotton, hemp plants are hardy in severe heat or cold and require little water and rain to foster good growth. Hemp can grow 12' in only 3-4 months, with only small amounts of fertilizer and no pesticides or herbicides!Check out the whole line of squeakable, tugable or crinkle filled toys and cozy sustainable beds!